Fire reported at auto body repair shop in Amherst

Fire reported at auto body repair shop in Amherst

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Firefighters were called to an auto body repair shop fire in Amherst Saturday morning. 

Amherst Fire Department Chief Tim Nelson told Western Mass News they arrived on scene close to 6 a.m.

This happened at the Auto Express on South East Street, flames torching the roof of the structure. Chief Nelson says firefighters had to bust down a door and rip apart the ceiling to locate the flames.

As a result the Auto Express is closed indefinitely until a building inspector can assess the damage. 

Chief Nelson told Western Mass News he believes the fire started from a hanging oil heater attached to the ceiling. It caught a handful of wooden trusses on fire and he says the building's structural integrity could be compromised.

