Fire reported at auto body repair shop in Amherst

Firefighters were called to an auto body repair shop fire in Amherst Saturday morning.
Amherst Fire Department Chief Tim Nelson told Western Mass News they arrived on scene close to 6 a.m.
This happened at the Auto Express on South East Street, flames torching the roof of the structure. Chief Nelson says firefighters had to bust down a door and rip apart the ceiling to locate the flames.
As a result the Auto Express is closed indefinitely until a building inspector can assess the damage.
Chief Nelson told Western Mass News he believes the fire started from a hanging oil heater attached to the ceiling. It caught a handful of wooden trusses on fire and he says the building's structural integrity could be compromised.
Get more details and a look at the scene on 'Western Mass News' starting at 9 a.m. on ABC40.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.