Pedestrian killed in accident on Parker St. in Springfield

Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car on Parker Street in Springfield.

The crash closed the intersection of Parker Street and Vincent Street Friday night. This was at about 8 p.m.

Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department reports that the person was not using a crosswalk at the time.

"Pedestrian crossed the street not in a crosswalk," Walsh explained.

We are told that the driver is cooperating. It is unclear if they will face any charges or citations.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we'll provide an update.

