Person stabbed during "fight" in Springfield

There was a stabbing overnight in Springfield, police say.

It happened on Middlesex Street.

The Springfield Police Department tells us that the person was stabbed in the arm. They are expected to be okay with injuries described as being "non-life threatening."

Western Mass News has learned that the stabbing occurred during a "fight" involving 4 to 6 people.

Further details were not immediately available.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

