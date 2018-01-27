A breezy but mild day to kick off the weekend

After a chilly start this morning a mild weekend is on tap with temperatures running above normal for this time of year. Some showers are possible tonight as a cold front pushes through the region.

High pressure will move offshore today, bringing in a south-southwesterly breeze across southern New England. This will help to bring temperatures well above normal through the afternoon. Winds may gust to 30mph at times throughout the day. We will be ahead of a cold front that will bring in patchy clouds later in the day, but we will see good sunshine too. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 40s to around 50. The front comes through tonight with showers likely around and after midnight. Only a few tenths of an inch of rain are expected.

The cold front will move offshore and stall, keeping clouds around much of Sunday, but also keeping us dry much of the day too. Temperatures won't cool much and highs return to around 50 degrees.

A trough to our west will be moving in Monday and Tuesday, ushering in colder air. At the same time, a coastal low will move up the stalled front offshore. Both features may bring a period of light snow Monday night through midday Tuesday. Accumulations don't look like much with maybe an inch possible in the valley. Roads may still be slick for Tuesday, so it is something to watch.

Following this storm, high pressure will build in with cold air and sunshine for Wednesday. Temperatures won't be extreme, but slightly below normal. Our next front looks to come into the area by Friday/Saturday with rain and possibly a little snow too.

