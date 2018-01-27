Firefighters knock down fire at home in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Firefighters knock down fire at home in Springfield

(Western Mass News photos) (Western Mass News photos)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Firefighters were called to a fire on St. James Ave in Springfield Saturday morning. 

This was just before 9 a.m. 

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told Western Mass News the fire was at "brick house."

By about 9:10 a.m. the fire had been knocked down.

No word yet if anyone was hurt.  We do have a crew on scene now.

Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air now on ABC40 this hour, for the latest details. 

