Firefighters knock down fire at home in Springfield

Firefighters were called to a fire on St. James Ave in Springfield Saturday morning.
This was just before 9 a.m.
Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told Western Mass News the fire was at "brick house."
By about 9:10 a.m. the fire had been knocked down.
No word yet if anyone was hurt. We do have a crew on scene now.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air now on ABC40 this hour, for the latest details.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.