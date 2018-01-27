Firefighters knock down fire at home in Springfield

Firefighters were called to a fire on St. James Ave in Springfield Saturday morning.

This was just before 9 a.m.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told Western Mass News the fire was at "brick house."

By about 9:10 a.m. the fire had been knocked down.

No word yet if anyone was hurt. We do have a crew on scene now.

