Stolen wallet in Chicopee has police looking for 2 males

Take a close look at the picture...do you recognize these 2 males? Chicopee Police are asking for your help in identifying them.

The reason? A stolen wallet.

Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department says a man came into their station this past Wednesday, January 24th, to report that he had misplaced his wallet.

"The wallet was left at the gas station at the corner of Dale & Grattan St. In his wallet was some cash and a debit card," Wilk reports.

The 2 males you see in the picture to your right are the only persons of interest in the case, Wilk confirmed with Western Mass News.

"Instead of turning the wallet in, someone decided to use the debit card, over 10 times, as if it was their own, racking up over $700 in money (not theirs) spent, thus, committing a Felony," he explained.

Police are considering the wallet "stolen" at this point.

If you recognize either of these two suspects, please contact detectives at the Chicopee Police Department by dialing (413)594-1740 or you can reach out to police via their Facebook page.

"...If you find something such as a wallet with a debit card, you cannot assume it’s yours to keep and use it. It’s a crime," Wilk notes.

