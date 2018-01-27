Armed robbery at Brandywine Apartments in Amherst, police search for suspect

Police in Amherst are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Brandywine Apartments overnight.

Western Mass News confirmed the report with the Amherst Police Department on Saturday.

The armed robbery occurred during the overnight hours at the apartments which are located on Brandywine Drive.

Police were still actively searching for the suspect just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

No word what was stolen. A description of the suspect wasn't immediately available.

Western Mass News has reached back out to police for more details.

The incident remains under investigation by the Amherst Police Department.

