Car break-in reported in Amherst, police search for suspect

Police in Amherst are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a vehicle break-in over the weekend at "The Boulders."

Western Mass News spoke with the Amherst Police Department Saturday morning, police initially reporting to us that it was an "armed robbery" at the "Brandywine Apartments."

Amherst Police Chief Livingstone has since said that it was in fact a "car B&E and not as originally reported to police" and that it happened at "The Boulders." He also confirmed with Western Mass News Monday, that they were following up with the victim.

The incident occurred during the overnight hours.

Police were still actively searching for the suspect just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

No word what was stolen from the vehicle. A description of the suspect wasn't immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation by the Amherst Police Department.

