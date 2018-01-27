Cloudy with the chance for showers tonight. Another mild day on tap tomorrow

Clouds are increasing ahead of a cold front that will bring some showers to the region later tonight. Another mild day is on tap for tomorrow and it will feel more comfortable thanks to lighter winds.

The front comes through tonight with showers likely around and after midnight. Only a few tenths of an inch of rain are expected. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 30s. A few showers may linger into tomorrow morning. The cold front will move offshore and stall, keeping clouds around much of Sunday, but also keeping us dry much of the day too. Temperatures return to around 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

A trough to our west will be moving in Monday and Tuesday, ushering in colder air. At the same time, a coastal low will move up the stalled front offshore. Both features may bring a period of light snow Monday night through midday Tuesday. Accumulations don't look like much with maybe an inch possible in the valley. Roads may still be slick for Tuesday, so it is something to watch.

Following this storm, high pressure will build in with cold air and sunshine for Wednesday. Temperatures won't be extreme, but slightly below normal. Our next front looks to come into the area by Friday/Saturday with rain and possibly a little snow too.

