Two children hurt after SUV backs into stroller.
Springfield Police are investigating after two children were injured when an SUV backed into a stroller. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The accident happened on Boston road just before four p.m. on Saturday. Officers say the two children suffered minor injuries.
No word if any charges were filed.
