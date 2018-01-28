Driver dies after crashing off of bridge into river in Chesterfield

Police in Chesterfield report that a driver has died after the vehicle he was in crashed off of a bridge and into a river late Saturday night, ending up upside down in the water.

State Police first confirmed the accident with Western Mass News calling it a "serious crash" and that they were assisting local police at the scene.

Chesterfield Police Chief Edward Murray has identified the driver as a 23-year-old male. Further details regarding his identity have not been released at this time.

The crash happened at a bridge in the area of 48 Ireland Street. Police were alerted to the situation just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of "a car off the bridge."

"Upon arrival, units found a vehicle upside down in the river. A Chesterfield Firefighter went out to the vehicle and removed the male driver from the vehicle. He was brought to shore where treatment for serious injuries was begun by firefighters and paramedics from Highland Ambulance," explained Chief Murray.

The 23-year-old driver was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton where he was pronounced deceased at 4 a.m. Sunday.

"It appears that the vehicle was traveling north on Ireland St when the operator, who was alone in the vehicle, failed to negotiate a right hand turn. The vehicle then struck a guardrail, a utility pole, then hit the bridge rail and flipped over into the river," Chief Murray told Western Mass News.

Police say there were no witnesses to the crash.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Chesterfield Police Department continue to investigate this accident.

