State Police report serious crash in Chesterfield

There was a "serious crash" Saturday night in Chesterfield, State Police say, and after the crash happened a vehicle became submerged in a body of water.

Western Mass News first learned about the crash late Saturday night. We're told at least one person was transported from the scene. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

State Police at the Northampton Barracks report they assisted the Chesterfield Police Department at the scene. The crash happened in the area of Ireland Street and Main Road.

Western Mass News is working on getting more information about this crash. Stay with us on-air starting at 7 a.m. on ABC40 for the latest.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.