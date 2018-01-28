10 people displaced after home catches fire in Springfield

A fire in the early morning hours has left multiple people without a home in Springfield.

10 people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire ripped through a home on Dearborn Street in Springfield Sunday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Springfield fire crews responded to 35-37 Dearborn Street to find what's being described by Dennis Leger, Aide to Springfield's Fire Commissioner, as "a large volume fire" on the second and third floors of the building.

Firefighters entering from the inside and by ladder on the outside, focused on the second floor porch of this multi-family home. Leger says the fire began there.

He estimates this home has roughly $50,000 in damages and it would appear that it's all concentrated in the front of this home.

No word yet what caused the fire to start. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is continuing to investigate.

Catch our Live report with the latest details starting at 9 a.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.