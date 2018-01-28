One more mild day today. Colder air moves in later this week

Showers this morning will come to an end though the clouds will hang tough for much of the day and into tonight as a cold front slowly pushes east. A coastal low passes to our east late Monday into Tuesday and will bring the chance for some snow showers.

A few showers may linger into this morning but will gradually come to an end later on. The cold front will move offshore and stall, keeping clouds around much of the day today, but also keeping us dry much of the afternoon too. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s to around 50. It will actually feel more comfortable this afternoon thanks to lighter winds.

A trough to our west will be moving in Monday and Tuesday, ushering in colder air. At the same time, a coastal low will move up the stalled front offshore but it looks like it will pass too far to the east to bring more than some snow showers Monday night through midday Tuesday. Accumulations don't look like much with maybe a coating in some locations.

Following this storm, high pressure will build in with cold air and sunshine for Wednesday. Temperatures won't be extreme, but slightly below normal. Our next front looks to come into the area by Friday/Saturday with rain and possibly a little snow too.

