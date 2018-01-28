Final mass today at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Springfield

The final Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Springfield was held at 9 a.m. this morning. The church which recently celebrated its 100th Anniversary, is now closed.

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish is located on Franklin Street was closed because of concerns over the the continued "viability" of the parish.

Attendance at the church has been declining and with a school scheduled to relocate, which was offsetting some costs with rental payments, financial resources have been diminishing. In December, the church also discovered a serious problem with a leak in a steam pipe.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski calling the closing of the church "a painful decision."

Western Mass News is told that the Immaculate Conception Church will be the receiving Parish for those who worshiped at Our Lady of the Rosary.

Learn more about the closing starting at 6 p.m. on 'Western Mass News' on ABC40.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.