Armed robbery of a delivery driver reported in Springfield

Springfield police are investigating an armed robbery of a delivery driver early Sunday morning.

Lt. Jessica Henderson with the Springfield Police Department, tells Western Mass News that the "armed robbery" happened just after midnight in the area of Marshal Street.

The suspect is described as a "black male 5'7 in the 20s," Henderson told us.

Both cash and the food that was being delivered, were stolen.

Luckily, the delivery driver was not hurt.

No word what kind of weapon was used during the robbery.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

