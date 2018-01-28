Abandoned puppies found at park in Pittsfield

Pittsfield Police are asking for the public's help after two puppies were found at a local park Saturday.

Authorities say they were found in Clapp Park on West Housatonic Street after someone walking in the park came across them.

"Coco Puff" and "Snoopy" - as they have been named by the person who reported them to police - have been checked out by a local veterinarian. The puppies are believed to be only a few weeks old.

Police say they are staying at the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter where they will be cared for until they are old enough for adoption.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Sean Gariepy at the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

