Ludlow man convicted of motor vehicle homicide arrested for driving

Police in Ludlow say they arrested a man Saturday after discovering he'd been using his dead father's license to drive around.

Authorities say 60-year-old, Bruce Dias from Ludlow was pulled over in a traffic stop Saturday morning just before 11 a.m.

Police say Dias's license had been revoked for life after he was convicted of a motor vehicle homicide back in 1990 in connection with the death of a young child in Ludlow.

"When stopped, Mr. Dias stated that he has been driving under his father's driver's license who is deceased," explained the Ludlow Police Department.

Dias was arrested and charged Saturday with Operating a Motor Vehicle with License Revoked. He was booked at the police station and released on bail.

He is expected to appear in Palmer District court at a later date.

