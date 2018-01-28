Puerto Rican families struggle to find housing as deadline approaches

A looming deadline has Puerto Rican evacuees scrambling to find housing.

In less than three weeks, some families that fled to America after Hurricane Maria may have to head back to the island unless they can find permanent housing.

Hundreds of families have found their way to western Massachusetts since the hurricane devastated the island.

Residents that are staying at a hotel in Holyoke know the difficulties back on the island.

"They lost everything in Puerto Rico. The house got really damaged. They don't have any services to live there, that is why they have to move on," said Lemuel Torres.



Many evacuees now live in hotels funded through FEMA's transitional shelter assistance program.

"We have become like a family because every time someone goes to get food, they go to the doors, 'oh do you need something? I'll buy some stuff.' And we are together in this. We help each other," said Maryangelique Rojas De Leon.

Now, after months of perseverance, those families must find permanent housing by February 14 or else they're forced to return to Puerto Rico.

While the clock is ticking, they hope to continue to build their life here in western Massachusetts.



Families can file an extension, but they will need to meet specific criteria and be able to prove that their home is not fit for occupancy.

