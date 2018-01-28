Sen. Ed Markey visits immigrant seeking sanctuary in Amherst

U.S. Senator Ed Markey traveled to Western Massachusetts on Sunday.

Senator Markey's first stop in Amherst was to meet with Lucio Perez, a Guatemalan immigrant who is seeking sanctuary in an Amherst church in order to avoid deportation.

Lucio Perez has been living at the First Congregational Church for 103 days.

Perez has been in the United States since 1999 with his wife and his children who were born here.

He entered into the United States illegally, and under President Trump's immigration policies, immigration officials are trying to deport Perez.

Senator Markey heard Lucio's story and came to meet with him and his family ahead of a town hall discussion in Amherst.



Western Mass News spoke with Senator Markey after he met with Perez at the church.

Senator Markey told Western Mass News he believes law abiding immigrants like Perez should be able to stay here.

"It’s obviously a very difficult situation, being given sanctuary here in this church. But Donald Trump has an obligation to sit down at the table and create a path to citizenship for law abiding, hard working, good people," Senator Markey noted.

