Springfield Police locate missing elderly man in CT

Springfield Police said they have located an elderly man that was reported missing on Sunday.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said 85-year-old Federico Guerrido was located in Connecticut.
Springfield Police extended their thanks to the public for their assistance.
