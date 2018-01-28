Springfield Police seek to locate missing elderly man - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police seek to locate missing elderly man

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said 85-year-old Federico Guerrido has been missing since 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Guerrido was last seen driving a black 2008 Ford Explorer with Massachusetts license plate 517-MJ1.

Walsh noted Guerrido only speaks Spanish. 

Anyone with information on Guerrido's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 413-787-6302.

