Springfield Police seek to locate missing elderly man

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said 85-year-old Federico Guerrido has been missing since 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Guerrido was last seen driving a black 2008 Ford Explorer with Massachusetts license plate 517-MJ1.
Walsh noted Guerrido only speaks Spanish.
Anyone with information on Guerrido's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 413-787-6302.
