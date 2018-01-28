A few minor snow chances over the next week - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

First Warning Weather

A few minor snow chances over the next week

Posted: Updated:
By Don Maher, First Warning Meteorologist
Connect
By Janna Brown, First Warning Meteorologist
Connect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Low pressure passing well off the coast of southern New England will bring a period of accumulating snow and wind to the Cape, Islands and southeast Mass tonight into Tuesday. Here in western Mass, we will miss most of this storm, but a few snow showers and flurries are on the way for overnight.

Temperatures will fall back into the 20s overnight under a cloudy sky. Snow showers and flurries become more likely after midnight as outer bands of the coastal storm reach western Mass. The best chance for accumulations of a half inch or inch are east of I91. Farther west, a coating or dusting is possible. Snow should be tapering off around 7-9am or so, so watch out for slick spots on the roads during the commute.

Winds will be strong out toward the coast, but in western Mass, a 5-15mph breeze, cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures will be the story for the rest of Tuesday.

We get a bit colder for midweek, but nothing dramatic. Wednesday is looking colder in the morning with lows hitting low teens under a clear sky. Clouds drift back in as early as Wednesday evening ahead of a warm front. Spotty rain and snow showers are possible Thursday as temps climb to near 40 degrees. A cold front will come into our area Thursday night through Friday morning with either snow showers or a chance for accumulating snow-there are still some details to fine tune. For now, it doesn’t look major, but a few inches are a possibility.

Another shot of cold will follow Friday’s cold front and temperatures may hit their high early in the day, then drop through the afternoon. A gusty breeze is looking likely too. Temps fall into the single digits Friday night with wind chills around and below 0 expected. Saturday looks dry and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Our next front should arrive Sunday into early Monday with another chance for snow or a mix.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.