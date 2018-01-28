A few minor snow chances over the next week

Low pressure passing well off the coast of southern New England will bring a period of accumulating snow and wind to the Cape, Islands and southeast Mass tonight into Tuesday. Here in western Mass, we will miss most of this storm, but a few snow showers and flurries are on the way for overnight.

Temperatures will fall back into the 20s overnight under a cloudy sky. Snow showers and flurries become more likely after midnight as outer bands of the coastal storm reach western Mass. The best chance for accumulations of a half inch or inch are east of I91. Farther west, a coating or dusting is possible. Snow should be tapering off around 7-9am or so, so watch out for slick spots on the roads during the commute.

Winds will be strong out toward the coast, but in western Mass, a 5-15mph breeze, cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures will be the story for the rest of Tuesday.

We get a bit colder for midweek, but nothing dramatic. Wednesday is looking colder in the morning with lows hitting low teens under a clear sky. Clouds drift back in as early as Wednesday evening ahead of a warm front. Spotty rain and snow showers are possible Thursday as temps climb to near 40 degrees. A cold front will come into our area Thursday night through Friday morning with either snow showers or a chance for accumulating snow-there are still some details to fine tune. For now, it doesn’t look major, but a few inches are a possibility.

Another shot of cold will follow Friday’s cold front and temperatures may hit their high early in the day, then drop through the afternoon. A gusty breeze is looking likely too. Temps fall into the single digits Friday night with wind chills around and below 0 expected. Saturday looks dry and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Our next front should arrive Sunday into early Monday with another chance for snow or a mix.

