After a mild weekend colder air returns this week

It's been a mild weekend with temperatures running well above normal for this time of year. Colder air is getting ready to make a return as we kick off the new work week. A coastal low passes to our east late Monday into Tuesday and will bring the chance for some snow showers.

We'll see mostly cloudy skies as we head into tonight and as a cold front slides to our east, colder air is going to begin to push into the region. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower to middle 20s. It will be a colder start tomorrow morning but we could see a few breaks of sun before the clouds build back in later in the day.

A trough to our west will be moving in Monday and Tuesday, ushering in colder air. At the same time, a coastal low will move up the stalled front offshore but it looks like it will pass too far to the east to bring more than some snow showers Monday night through midday Tuesday. Accumulations don't look like much with maybe a coating in some locations.

Following this storm, high pressure will build in with cold air and sunshine for Wednesday. Temperatures won't be extreme, but slightly below normal. Our next front looks to come into the area by Friday/Saturday with rain and possibly a little snow too.

