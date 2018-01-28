2 men charged following attempted break-in in Pittsfield

A man from Pittsfield and a man from Springfield face a number of charges after they tried to break into a home in Pittsfield on Friday, according to Police.

Pittsfield Police told Western Mass News someone inside a home on Pomeroy Avenue called police and said two armed suspects were attempting to gain entry.

When police arrived to the home around 2:11 p.m. they saw two men outside that matched the caller’s descriptions.

Police identified the suspects as 27-year-old Ronald Sanford III of Pittsfield, and 29-year-old Arthur McCowan of Springfield.

While no handguns were found, police said McCowan was in possession of a folding knife.

After police interviewed witnesses, Sanford and McCowan were charged with:

Unarmed robbery

Assault with a dangerous weapon (handgun)

Threat to commit crime (murder)

Possession of a Class “C” drug (Clonazepam) with intent to distribute

Police added that while Sanford was in custody, he was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for medical reasons. At the hospital, Sanford allegedly became aggressive and assaultive.

Sanford was additionally charged with:

Four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot and chair)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (police radio)

Assault and battery on a police officer

Police noted the injuries to officers from Sanford’s assaultive actions were not serious.

Sanford and McCowan are both held on $10,000 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court on Monday.

