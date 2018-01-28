State Police arrest three men from CT after traffic stop in Sturbridge

Three men from Connecticut were arrested after State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 84 in Sturbridge Friday night.
According to State Police, Trooper Figueiredo stopped a Chevrolet Impala that was heading eastbound around 6:41 p.m. for several motor vehicle violations.
As a result of that traffic stop, State Police recovered an unknown amount of heroin and cocaine.
The driver, who was identified as 25-year-old Davon Russell of New Haven was charged with:
Passenger 29-year-old Marquis Hines of Hampden faces the following charges:
State Police said another passenger, 28-year-old Miguel Nonossi of New Haven, had two warrants out for his arrest for prior charges. Besides the warrants, Nonossi was charged with failure to wear a seat belt.
All three are scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on Monday.
