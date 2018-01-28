State Police arrest three men from CT after traffic stop in Stur - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

State Police arrest three men from CT after traffic stop in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Three men from Connecticut were arrested after State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 84 in Sturbridge Friday night.

According to State Police, Trooper Figueiredo stopped a Chevrolet Impala that was heading eastbound around 6:41 p.m. for several motor vehicle violations.

As a result of that traffic stop, State Police recovered an unknown amount of heroin and cocaine. 

The driver, who was identified as 25-year-old Davon Russell of New Haven was charged with:

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possess to distribute heroin
  • Arrestee furnish false name
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Marked lanes violation
  • Fail to signal
  • Fail to Wear Seat Belt

Passenger 29-year-old Marquis Hines of Hampden faces the following charges:

  • Trafficking in heroin
  • Arrestee furnish false name
  • Fail to wear seat belt

State Police said another passenger, 28-year-old Miguel Nonossi of New Haven, had two warrants out for his arrest for prior charges. Besides the warrants, Nonossi was charged with failure to wear a seat belt.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on Monday.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

