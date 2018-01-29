Patriots host send-off rally before heading to Super Bowl

Patriots Nation showed up in the thousands to send the team off to the big game.

Fans sent the Patriots off in style Monday morning as they head to Minneapolis to face off against the Eagles in just under one week

People were at the stadium as early as 3:30 a.m. to stake out a good spot and cheer on the team as they head off to Minnesota.

Some fans have been coming to these rallies for years and for others, it was their first time - missing school and work on a Monday morning just to experience the excitement of sending the team off to the third championship in four years.

Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the crowd, as well as some other players.

Fans excited to see these players in person and hear them hype up the crowd.

"Thank you guys for your support all year. It’s been an incredible journey. We have one more to go," Brady said.

"I’ve never been to a rally like this before. It was amazing energy. It’s just great to be here...went to the divisional game this year, so that was fun and I just came to support the team," said James Fuller of Manchester, NH.

The Patriots then loaded up the buses and headed south to Providence where they got on their plane to Minnesota.

The theme of today was two words: Not Done. The Patriots will play for a sixth ring on Sunday.

