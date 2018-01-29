East-West rail study back on track

After years of legislative struggle, a new rail plan coming out of MassDOT includes a proposal to study a direct route between Springfield and Boston.

The draft report is being viewed by some western Massachusetts lawmakers as a step in the right direction.

Senator Eric Lesser said that the study of East-West rail is back on track, based off of a draft 129 page draft report from the Mass. Department of Transportation.

It lists the possibility of a study for train service from at Union Station to Boston.

Lesser said that the report is a promising sign from the Baker administration, while many travelers we spoke with said that they would board a Boston-bound train today if they could.

A new report from MassDOT is a signal to some elected leaders in western Massachusetts that a train from Springfield to Boston is closer to becoming a reality:

"It's a big deal that there is a commitment to study East-West rail in that report," Lesser said.

However, Lesser acknowledged that it's not a done deal.

"But again, it hasn't happened yet. I am the first to say it hasn't happened yet," Lesser added.

However, the commitment, Lesser told Western Mass News comes right from the head of MassDOT.

"Secretary Pollack told me yes, that she wants to study East-West rail," Lesser explained.

Western Mass News combed through the 100-plus page draft, which would look into:

Safety needs, like positive train control

The impact to communities

Possibility of issues with freight carriers

How this could coincide with the MBTA's commuter rail service in Worcester

Many at Union Station expressed an interest a Boston-bound train

"I sure would, I like Boston, so I think it's nice that they are doing that," said Shakira Pinto of Springfield.

Joseph Ramos of Springfield added, "Because Boston is a nice place to go, so it would be nice for everyone to go to Boston."

Lesser said that the draft will now need comment from the public and is asking those in western Massachusetts to share their thoughts with MassDOT officials.

If you would like to share your thoughts on the idea to study ways to connect Springfield to Boston through rail, you can contact Jennifer Slesinger at MassDOT by phone at (857) 368-9800 or email at planning@dot.state.ma.us

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.