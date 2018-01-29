Sen. Lesser to make announcement on east-west rail service

Today, a major announcement could be coming regarding the east-west rail that could connect Springfield to Boston.

Most people have probably done the commute from western Massachusetts to Boston and they know at times it's anything but fun.

The state senator who has been backing this rail service for years, Sen. Eric Lesser, is expected to announce something big regarding the future of transportation as we know it in the area.

Most recently, the state released it's own rail plan study and it breaks down a 20 year plan for bringing rail service to the Commonwealth.

According to the study, there are a few Tier 1 priorities, meaning they not only fit what the state wants to do long term, but they're also economically feasible and improve mobility, or so the study says.

These Tier 1's include more frequent rail service from Springfield to New Haven, CT beginning this year and also a line from Springfield to Greenfield.

Congressman Richard Neal released a statement reading, in part:

"This is a win for Springfield Union Station as there will be a major influx in passengers in the near future. I am hopeful that all parties involved will be able to seek consensus as we move ahead in favor of advanced rail service from Boston to Worcester to Springfield and on to Pittsfield."

Speaking of moving forward, listed as a Tier 2 priority for the state is a rail service connecting Springfield to Boston - the very same service that Lesser is expected to speak about today.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

