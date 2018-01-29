Ban on bump stocks, trigger cranks takes effect Thursday

If you own bump stocks or trigger cranks, you have until Thursday to turn them into your local police department.

Massachusetts became the first state to ban both bump stocks and trigger cranks after the Las Vegas shooting in October.

Now, police will be enforcing the new law.

On February 1, a new state law will make it illegal to have bump stocks or trigger cranks under all circumstances, even in private homes.

A bump stock allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic the firing of a fully-automatic weapon.

A trigger crank is an attachment that allows faster rounds of firing.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that if you have bump stocks or trigger cranks, you can walk right into a local police department or the state police barracks and hand it over to an officer.

"A police officer will greet you and come to the window in Chicopee. The officer will take it and they will issue you a property receipt, showing that you did turn it in," Wilk explained.

The new law is the second part of the ban. The first made it illegal to sell or transfer ownership of bump stocks and trigger cranks.

"I'm under the understanding that if you are caught with a bump stock after the grace period, you can be charged with a felony, which I'm being told carries up to life in prison. It's a very serious charge. Legal gun owners who want to keep their permit and guns need to abide by this," Wilk noted.

Wilk said that so far, Chicopee has only had a couple of people turn in their bump stocks. South Hadley told us the same.

However, Wilk added that it will take some time to regulate and figure out.

"This isn't something that we have the resources to go door-to-door to check on people, but if you are caught with it after this law goes into effect, you can be charged and you will lose that bump stock and good chance you'll lose your permit and other weapons," Wilk said.

There is no way to track who buys a bump stock or trigger crank because it's an accessory, unlike someone who buys a rifle or handgun with a serial number.

The Washington Post reports there are 15 states considering a ban on bump stocks.

They're already illegal in Massachusetts and California, with California having a ban dating back to the 1990s.

