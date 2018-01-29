VIDEO: State trooper helps injured in Tolland

A state trooper came to the aid of an injured over the weekend.

Mass. State Police said that on Sunday night, Trooper Michael O'Neil Jr. was on-patrol in Tolland when an owl flew into the side of his cruiser.

O'Neil stopped and found the owl unconscious, but suffering from no other injuries.

State Police said that O'Neil put the owl on his lap and was on his way to an animal hospital to get it checked out when the owl regained consciousness while they were in Granville.

O'Neil pulled over and "After a brief struggle in the cruiser, Trooper O’Neil gave the owl five concussion protocol tests, which it passed," State Police explained.

The department noted that the owl, who troopers nicknamed Gronk, flew off to its "home field."

