Springfield Police seeking Level 3 sex offender who failed to register

Police in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a sex offender who reportedly failed to register.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 47-year-old Ruben Pagan was convicted of rape and abuse of a child and has not registered with the city as a Level 3 sex offender.

Pagan, who reportedly has an alias of Ramon Pagan, has been known to be in the Springfield area, as well as around Providence, RI.

Walsh noted that the picture with the glasses is a "newer" photo, while the other picture is "about ten years old."

Anyone with information is urged to call (413) 246-7600.

