Victim of deadly Chesterfield crash identified

Authorities have identified the driver who died following a weekend crash in Chesterfield.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, and Chesterfield Police Chief Edward Murray said that 24-year-old Cody Newton of Shelburne Falls died following the crash.

Police were called to Ireland Street late Saturday night for a report of a crash.

Murray said that when emergency crews arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed off of a bridge and landed upside down in a nearby river.

Murray told Western Mass News over the weekend that it appears the car was heading north on Ireland Street when the driver failed to negotiate a turn. The vehicle then hit an guardrail, a utility pole, then the bridge rail and flipped into the river.

Newton, who was the only person in the vehicle, was extricated from the car and taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

