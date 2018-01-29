Baystate Health enacting visitor restrictions due to influx of flu cases

More local medical facilities are enacting visitor restrictions due to the influx of flu cases this year.

Baystate Health announced Monday that the changes will be in effect immediately at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, and Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield during this flu season.

Those visitor changes include:

Visitors who have been exposed to the flu at home, or who have symptoms of flu, are asked to refrain from visiting patients in all Baystate hospitals.

No more than two visitors at a time are recommended per patient.

Visitors should be essential for the well-being of patients.

No visitors under 12 years old will be permitted into the hospitals.

"Visitors to all Baystate Health hospitals are asked to comply with these new guidelines to help keep already-vulnerable hospital patients safe from flu-related illness, and to help staff stay healthy to meet the community’s healthcare needs," the health system said in a statement.

In addition, officials are asking patients visiting Baystate medical offices and other outpatient settings to go to appointments alone or accompanied by no more than one person, if needed.

Patients to outpatient settings are also being discouraged from bringing children to their appointments.

Baystate Health joins other health facilities in placing visitor restrictions in place because of the flu. Mercy Medical Center and Cooley Dickinson Hospital both recently enacted similar restrictions.

