Making 'Grandpa's Chicken' for your big game party

With the big game fast approaching, preparations for some game day food is surely underway.

Western Mass News' own Hugh Zeitlin shows us how to make Grandpa's Chicken for the big day.

Here's the recipe:

1 large package of chicken thighs (bone-in, skinless if possible)

1 large jar of duck sauce

1 jar of minced garlic

Place the chicken in a bag to marinate, along with as much duck sauce as you would like (save a little for later), and garlic to taste

Spread the marinade around and place the bag into the refrigerator overnight

Place on a grill heated to 425-450 degrees, and cook on one side for six to seven minutes before flipping and cooking for another six to seven minutes

Remember that duck sauce you kept aside? Spread a little bit on one side and allow to sit in the heat for a few minutes, then flip and spread some more on the other side.

For food safety, make sure the internal temperature is a minimum of 165 degrees

Enjoy!

