Flu concerns rise as cases remain widespread

New details have been released today about the impact of widespread flu cases.

A spokesperson for Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton told Western Mass News that several people with the flu have died.

The news comes as Baystate Health expands visitor restrictions today.

Cooley Dickinson announced Monday that several people with the flu have died at that hospital, but it does not mean that they died from the flu.

For the week ending January 27, Cooley Dickinson has seen 94 positive flu tests out of 270 flu tests that have been administered.

According to Cooley Dickinson spokesperson Christina Trinchero, several flu-positive patients have been admitted to their hospital and later died.

"Because deaths related to influenza are almost always due to other complications, we are unable to confirm the cause of death as flu," Trinchero explained.

[RELATED: Baystate Health enacting visitor restrictions due to influx of flu cases]

Cooley Dickinson also told us that they have not had any pediatric patients admitted with the flu at the hospital.

Based on national methods, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health estimates that between 250 and 1,100 Massachusetts residents die each year from complications of the flu - a big number, all dependent on the severity of the flu strain any given year.

This year's strain is influencing local hospitals to adjust their visitor restriction policies.

Cooley Dickinson enacted visitor restrictions last week and today, Baystate Health announced that four of its hospitals - in Greenfield, Palmer, Westfield, and Springfield - will adopt changes to their visitors policy this flu season.

This includes asking people who have been exposed to the flu to refrain from visiting patients in Baystate hospitals and barring anyone under the age of 12 from visiting a patient.

Baystate and Cooley Dickinson aren't the only hospitals to have visitor restrictions. Mercy Medical Center also recently announced visitor restrictions recently due to flu concerns.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.