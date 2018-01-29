Police investigating bank robbery on St. James Ave. in Springfie - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police investigating bank robbery on St. James Ave. in Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police are investigating a late-afternoon bank robbery in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the PeoplesBank on St. James Avenue was robbed just after 4:30 p.m. today.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

