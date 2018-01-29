Chicopee man arrested following suspicious person call

Chicopee Police officers responded to Szetela Dr. early this morning at 1:30 am for a suspicious person call.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that it was reported that a male party wearing a black hoodie rang a doorbell and fled.

It was also stated that an unknown white car was parked outside.

Upon arrival, officers found that the vehicle contained a bat and a crowbar in the front seat area.

The officers were able to identify the owner of the vehicle after checking the registration and continued to check nearby residences.

Officers later received a call at 2:45am that the party returned to the white car carrying a black case.

He was shortly stopped and officers identified the operator and learned that his license was suspended.

A black case that wasn’t on the seat prior was checked by officers and inside the case was a chainsaw.

The operator was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license.

A small flashlight was also located in his pocket.

Officers went back to check the homes they checked earlier, and found that one home had an open back gate, which was previously closed.

Further investigation revealed that a shed door, which had been closed and locked at 1:30, had been broken into by cutting the lock, and the lock left inside the shed.

The chainsaw from the vehicle was from inside the shed, as well as bolt cutters that were found under the front passenger seat.

Shane T. Green, 31 years old of Chicopee, was charged with the following:

Operating an MV w/Suspended License

Receiving Stolen Property over $250

Possession of Burglarious Tools

B&E in the Nighttime to Commit a Felony

Green was transported to Chicopee Police HQ and processed. His bail was set at $290 and he was taken to Chicopee District Court this morning.

