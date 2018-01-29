Philadelphia Cream Cheese not available at UMass through the Big Game

One brand of cream cheese is being shunned from the shelves at UMass Amherst through Sunday's big game.

UMass Dining said on Twitter Monday afternoon that they are eliminating Philadelphia Cream Cheese from their menu this week.

The move comes "as we support the New England Patriots" in their tenth appearance in the Big Game, according to UMass Dining.

However, students should not be worried about bare bagels. Other brands of cream cheese will be available.

Cream cheese is just one of several food item to become banned in the days preceding the game.

The sale of cheese-steaks and soft pretzels has been banned from the Esplanade, along the Charles River in Boston.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, Dottie's Donuts is refusing to make it's best-selling Boston cream confection.

The Patriots take on the Eagles in Minneapolis Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

