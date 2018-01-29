Local pharmacies face shortage of Tamiflu amidst flu season

Heightened concern about the flu has people rushing to their nearest pharmacy to get their hands on Tamiflu.

AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield said that every day they have a number of people coming in to get checked out for the flu.

This has been the worst flu season in years, there’s now a Tamiflu shortage in the country, and we’re feeling the effects here in western Mass.

We’re about half way through the flu season, and already, AFC Urgent Care said that more and more people are coming in everyday to get tested and vaccinated.

This heightened concern for the flu has depleted flu testing and treatment supplies across the country.

“We receive many phone calls from pharmacy and patients having a hard time to fill Tamiflu prescription, so that’s definitely coming into play.”

Nurse Practitioner Hassen Borhot said that the good news is if you’re in good shape, your odds of beating the flu are high.

It’s the vulnerable population, the elderly and those under the age of 2 who are most at risk.

“For the vast majority, we're going to fight flu just fine. Deaths are happening from complications of flu.”

Right now, Tamiflu is the best, but not the perfect option to treat the flu.

“Tamiflu isn’t the miracle drug. It has modest benefits -- 12 to 15-hour reduction to duration to flu -- a day reduction – there’s some side effects we talk to patients to see if risk outweigh benefits.”

Doctors said it’s not too late to get vaccinated if you haven't already.

One of the best ways to protect yourself against the flu is to get the flu shot.

“Vaccination is very important. This strain, H3N2, this particular vaccine doesn't have great effectiveness in protecting people, but does have some, so I would urge people to get vaccinated for sure.”

Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina said if you want to beat the flu this season, it’s all about prevention.

Wash your hands, practice good hygiene, and of course take good care of your body.

“Prevention is always key and doing the right thing for your body-- sleep, exercise, eating properly, all of that good stuff.”

Some symptoms of the flu are chills, headaches, and having a fever.

If you notice any of those signs, don’t hesitate to consult your doctor.

