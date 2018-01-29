Clarksburg man arrested following shooting in Adams

A wanted Clarksburg man in connection with a shooting in Adams, has been arrested in Connecticut on unrelated charges.

20-year-old Gage M. Sherman, was arrested in Bristol, Connecticut on Friday, January 26.

Sherman has a warrant, seeking his return to Massachusetts to answer to charges in the January 24 shooting in Adams, has been lodged with Connecticut authorities.

Sherman will be arraigned on a charge of unarmed robbery when he is returned to Massachusetts.

An Adams man, who was shot at a home on North Summer Street, remains hospitalized at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act.

Law enforcement also believes that other co-conspirators may have been involved in this incident.

Two co-conspirators are described as follows:

a black male (5 feet 6 inches tall, thin build, possible neck tattoo, last seen wearing a red "hoodie" style windbreaker with a red baseball hat)

a black male (approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium to heavy build, moderate facial hair, short, black curly hair and last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black fleece style jacket).

Both of these suspects are believed to have fled the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Adams Police Department at (413) 743-1212 or State Police Detectives at (413) 499-1112.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Adams and North Adams Police Departments, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, state troopers assigned to the District Attorney's Office, members of the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and Ballistics Sections and Chemists assigned to the Crime Lab.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.