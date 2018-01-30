Gill based bus company brings guests of the Patriots to Minnesota

The Patriots are in Minnesota prepping for a must see matchup with the Eagles.

Some of the team’s families and special guests, however, are not.

But they’re not far behind, because on Tuesday morning a local bus company will be leaving from Gill to bring those guests to Minneapolis.

It’s a very exciting honor for Travel Kuz, the motor coach charter company from right here in western Mass, playing an important role in the big game.

The 4 luxury buses will be leaving at 7 o’clock on Tuesday morning to head for Minnesota, nearly 1,400 miles away.

The drivers of these luxury buses will not have tickets to the game. A big reason for that is ticket prices. They average anywhere between $3,000 and $9,000, each, according to TicketCity.

But nevertheless, it’s a very exciting opportunity for the 4 drivers chosen out of the 100 that were available.

Travel Kuz, known also as F.M. Kuzmeskus, provide school bus transportation in Franklin County as well, and has so for the last 80 years.

The company itself is no stranger to big moments. Drivers also provided service to the big game in Miami, back in 2007, between the Colts and the Bears.

They also provided buses for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada.

A driver who made that Vancouver trip told Western Mass News that he was on the road for 8 weeks, and it was an honor to do so.

