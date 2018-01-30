Light snow and flurries winding down

Light snow and flurries will greet you as you leave the house this morning so allow for some extra time. Eastern Hamdpen County will pick up to 1" of accumulation. Farther west, coatings are likely. Snow should tapper between now and 9 am.

Winds will be strong out toward the coast, but in western Mass, a 5-15mph breeze, cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures will be the story for the rest of today.

We get a bit colder for midweek, but nothing dramatic. Tomorrow is looking colder in the morning with lows hitting low teens under a clear sky. Clouds drift back in as early as Tomorrow evening ahead of a warm front. Spotty rain and snow showers are possible Thursday as temps climb to near 40 degrees. A cold front will come into our area Thursday night through Friday morning with either snow showers or a chance for accumulating snow-there are still some details to fine tune. For now, it doesn't look major, but a few inches are a possibility.

Another shot of cold will follow Friday's cold front and temperatures may hit their high early in the day, then drop through the afternoon. A gusty breeze is looking likely too. Temps fall into the single digits Friday night with wind chills around and below 0 expected. Saturday looks dry and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Our next front should arrive Sunday into early Monday with another chance for snow or a mix.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.