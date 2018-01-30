Turning colder tonight and tracking more snow to end the week

Brisk and turning colder tonight as low pressure moves away and high pressure builds in. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight and temperatures drop into the teens through dawn. We will feel colder due to a lingering breeze and wind chills may near 0 at times in the valley and fall below 0 in the hill towns and Berkshires. A cold start Wednesday morning!

Skies should be completely clear near dawn as our full “super” and “blue” moon gets ready to set. The lunar eclipse sadly won’t be visible from the East Coast for very long, only a partial eclipse right before the moon sets in the AM.

We will see good sunshine Wednesday allowing seasonable temperatures in the low to middle 30s, but high clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of our next front.

Snow showers are possible by Thursday morning, which may impact the AM rush. Accumulations are looking light and scattered. Ahead of a cold front, temps will warm to the low 40s by Thursday afternoon, changing any snow showers over to rain showers. It won’t be a washout, but spotty rain is possible. Thursday night, we will change back to snow showers that continues into Friday morning. While, this won’t be a big snow event at all, it could still cause some travel headaches as a few inches may accumulate.

Behind a cold front, winds increase out of the northwest and temperatures plummet. We should fall into the 20s in the afternoon and single digits by Saturday morning. A gusty breeze should continue, bringing wind chills to 0 to -10 for early Saturday too. Saturday will be a brisk, cold day with highs in the 20s and some sunshine.

Another cold front will be on the way for Sunday, again bringing a chance for light snow and snow showers. Low pressure may develop along the coast and move up the front Sunday into Monday, but chances are low for now that it will bring western Mass anything significant. Another one to keep an eye on.

Meanwhile out in Minneapolis… Sunday will be sunny, breezy and frigid with highs in the single digits and wind chills of -15 to -25!

