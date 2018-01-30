Dead body found in Massachusetts home; resident charged - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Dead body found in Massachusetts home; resident charged

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been charged with disinterment after a body was found at his home.

Worcester police say they responded to a city home on Monday night and discovered a man's body.

They charged a resident of the home, 32-year-old Xavier Broughton, with disinterment of a human body and misleading a police investigation.

The body has not been positively identified and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Police did, however, confirm to The Telegram & Gazette that the address where the body was found was the location of a party earlier this month where 27-year-old Justin Ramos was last seen alive.

Broughton was in custody, and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.