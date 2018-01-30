Officials: stats show crime is down in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department has released its latest crime statistics and the department said Tuesday that crime is down.

The announcement was made this morning by Police Commissioner John Barbie and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno,

Barbieri said that from 2013 to 2017, overall crime decreased by 45 percent - crime that impacts people and property and that includes violent crime.

Authorities said that the reduction in crime numbers reflects police officers and the community working together.

"This comes about in collaboration. I've always said that of any urban mayor, he or she, in America...it takes three things to continue to knock down the vicious cycle of poverty and public safety issues. Police cannot do it alone," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Barbieri also said that the police will be expanding their C-3 footprint in the downtown area. The move is in anticipation of the opening of MGM’s Springfield casino this fall when thousands of people will be coming into the city daily.

