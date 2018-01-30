Chicopee man found not guilty in fatal shooting of teen

A Chicopee man has been found not guilty in the 2016 fatal shooting of a Springfield teen.

That verdict was handed down for Jeffrey Lovell by Hampden County Superior Court Judge Constance Sweeney Tuesday afternoon.

Lovell was charged with voluntary manslaughter, accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Dylan Francisco of Springfield back in July 2016.

Investigators said that Francisco and a friend were drinking and walking through Lovell's neighborhood confused when he reportedly knocked on Lovell's door believing it was friend's house.

Francisco kept knocking on the door several times, and Lovell claims he gave several warnings, but after breaking one of the glass panes, police said the teen was shot through the door.

Lovell's attorney had argued that Lovell was acting in self-defense and believed that it was a break-in.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

