Baker urges lawmakers to relax zoning laws for housing

BOSTON (AP) - Gov. Charlie Baker says the limited supply of affordable housing in Massachusetts is creating an overheated real estate market and pricing out many people who hope to buy or rent a home.

The Republican governor urged a legislative committee on Tuesday to approve a bill that he said would make it easier for cities and towns to adopt zoning regulations that encourage housing production.

The measure would allow town governing bodies to change zoning policies with a simple majority vote, removing the current state requirement of a two-thirds vote.

Baker called the high cost of and shortage of housing "the most serious long-term hurdle to continued economic growth" in Massachusetts.

The administration has set a goal of creating 135,000 new housing units in the next seven years.

