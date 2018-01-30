Surveillance photos released of Springfield bank robbery suspect

Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying a Springfield bank robbery suspect.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, a suspect robbed the PeoplesBank on St. James Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

