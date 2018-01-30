California man facing rape charges following alleged incident at UMass

Bail has been set for a California man facing rape charges following an alleged incident at UMass.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 21-year-old Ryder Chilcoff of Villa Park, CA was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of rape.

The charges, Carey noted, are in connection with an incident that allegedly happened on December 9, 2017 at a UMass Amherst residence hall.

Following today's court hearing in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Chilcoff was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail, with release conditions that he surrender his passport and not try to replace it, abide by all UMass riles, sign a waiver of rendition, and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Chilcoff is scheduled to appear back in court on March 1.

